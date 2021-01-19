Texas Courts Order Sensitive Docs Filed Offline After Breach

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 8:48 PM EST) -- The Eastern and Northern Districts of Texas have ordered parties to file only physical copies of certain "highly sensitive" documents in the wake of a sprawling, suspected Russia-backed data breach that compromised the federal courts case management system. In a Tuesday memo, Chief Judge Rodney Gilstrap of the Eastern District of Texas said the court's new secrecy rules apply only in limited circumstances to "information that is likely to be used by a hostile foreign government or its intelligence service to harm the interests of the United States, or likely to be used to commit foreign or domestic crimes, so that...

