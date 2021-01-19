3 Firms Steer Canadian Alcohol Seller's Pot Merger

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 5:20 PM EST) -- Canadian alcohol giant Alcanna Inc. said it will spin off its retail marijuana business and combine it with a discount pot retailer in a deal that values the new company at 130 million Canadian dollars ($102 million), an all-stock transaction steered by Bennett Jones LLP, Stikeman Elliott LLP and Torys LLP. The reverse takeover of YSS Corp. includes a CA$25 million equity financing round led by investment bank Eight Capital and Cormark Securities Inc., Alcanna said Monday. The new company will be renamed Nova Cannabis Inc. and rebranded as "Value Buds," focusing on low-cost cannabis. Alcanna, which operates 30 cannabis stores under the...

