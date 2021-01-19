Dems Rip Trump's 'Reckless And Cruel' Medicaid Agenda

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 9:22 PM EST) -- Two top Democrats on Tuesday accused President Donald Trump's outgoing Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services administrator of making it harder for President-elect Joe Biden's replacement to reverse approval of controversial programs they say would delay or deny Medicaid access based on "radical ideological agenda." Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Rep. Frank Pallone Jr., D-N.J., demanded CMS Administrator Seema Verma rescind a three-page guidance her office issued on Jan. 4 and labeled its directives "an attempt to force your radical ideological agenda onto more than 76 million Medicaid beneficiaries." Pallone chairs the House Energy and Commerce Committee and Wyden is set...

