Pot Co. Says Oklahoma Residency Rule Unconstitutional

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 10:01 PM EST) -- A Washington state cannabis company trying to break into the Oklahoma medical marijuana market told a federal judge Tuesday that the U.S. Constitution's dormant commerce clause preempts the state's residency rules, and that officials were muddying the waters by invoking the drug's federal illegality. Washington-based Original Investments LLC told the court that once Oklahoma opened the doors to the multistate market for cannabis investments, state regulators could not hide behind the Controlled Substances Act to bar nonresidents from participating. "Yes, marijuana is illegal at the federal level, but it is legal in Oklahoma and in many other states," the company said...

