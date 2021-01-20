Capital One AML Remediation Stopped More Devastating Blow

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 6:24 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury has slapped Capital One with a whopping $390 million fine for anti-money laundering failures that led the bank to cash millions of dollars' worth of checks for customers tied to organized crime, but attorneys say remedial efforts spared it a much more debilitating penalty. The Treasury's financial crimes unit, known as the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, or FinCEN, said in Friday's settlement order that it took into account Capital One's "extensive" remedial steps when assessing the penalty, including the bank's self-reporting and back-filing of over 50,000 currency transaction reports, the tripling of AML staff and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS