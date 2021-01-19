Environmental Coalition Sues EPA Over Soot Standard

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 7:08 PM EST) -- A coalition of public interest groups sued the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday challenging the Trump administration's decision to maintain soot air pollution standards at the levels set nearly a decade ago, with many arguing the decision is at odds with scientific data. In a petition filed in the D.C. Circuit, the health and environmental groups challenged the EPA's choice to maintain the National Ambient Air Quality Standards for particulate matter, commonly referred to as soot. They claim the action to not lower the standards is insufficient, can be detrimental to public health and fails to meet requirements set by...

