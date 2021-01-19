Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Environmental Coalition Sues EPA Over Soot Standard

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 7:08 PM EST) -- A coalition of public interest groups sued the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday challenging the Trump administration's decision to maintain soot air pollution standards at the levels set nearly a decade ago, with many arguing the decision is at odds with scientific data.

In a petition filed in the D.C. Circuit, the health and environmental groups challenged the EPA's choice to maintain the National Ambient Air Quality Standards for particulate matter, commonly referred to as soot. They claim the action to not lower the standards is insufficient, can be detrimental to public health and fails to meet requirements set by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!