Biden Taps Trans Doctor For HHS Assistant Secretary

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 4:50 PM EST) -- Pennsylvania's top health leader has been tapped as President-elect Joe Biden's assistant health secretary, putting her in a position to possibly be the first Senate-backed transgender U.S. government official. In a Tuesday statement, Biden said he is nominating Rachel L. Levine — currently Pennsylvania's secretary of health — to fill the assistant secretary for health role within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Biden noted her importance in helping the Keystone State manage the COVID-19 pandemic. "Dr. Rachel Levine will bring the steady leadership and essential expertise we need to get people through this pandemic — no matter their...

