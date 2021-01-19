Myers Bigel Dodges Race, Sex Bias Suit At 4th Circ.

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 7:52 PM EST) -- The Fourth Circuit on Tuesday turned down a former Myers Bigel PA equity partner's request to revive her race and gender bias suit against the firm, saying her high-ranking status meant she wasn't an employee for the purposes of Title VII. A panel affirmed a North Carolina trial court's dismissal of Shawna Lemon's suit, saying she couldn't be an employee because nobody outranked her and she was paid by a formula based on the firm's profits, not by a salary. Lemon, who joined Myers Bigel as an associate in 2001 and rose through the ranks, owned 5,000 shares in the firm...

