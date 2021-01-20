Michael Best Gears Up NC Office With Smith Anderson Trio

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 7:03 PM EST) -- Michael Best & Friedrich LLP has continued its flurry of new hirings this week, expanding its intellectual property and cybersecurity practices with three lawyers from Smith Anderson, including a former Motorola engineer who will be managing partner at its Raleigh, N.C., office. Michael Best announced Tuesday that Ed Roney will join the firm's IP practice and serve as the office's managing partner. Joseph Dickinson and Holly Benton will be part of the firm's privacy and cybersecurity practice as a partner and senior counsel, respectively. All three hail from the local firm Smith Anderson Blount Dorsett Mitchell & Jernigan LLP. On Jan....

