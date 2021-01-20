Michigan Pot Regulator Proposes New Paths To Social Equity

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 9:24 PM EST) -- Michigan's cannabis regulator is proposing to create a program to partner multistate cannabis operators and large in-state entities with social-equity applicants to boost minority ownership of marijuana businesses. The recommendation was one of several contained in a new report released Tuesday by the state's Marijuana Regulatory Agency, outlining suggestions developed by the agency to expand industry access for people of color and other communities affected by cannabis prohibition. "The MRA is committed to making Michigan the model agency in the country, including being a leader in diversity, equity, and inclusion in the marijuana industry," said MRA Executive Director Andrew Brisbo in...

