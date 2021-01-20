Wash. Regulators Refuse Key Permit For Methanol Refinery

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 5:55 PM EST) -- A controversial $1.8 billion fracked gas-to-methanol plant in Washington state was denied an essential shoreline use permit after state regulators determined the project would be a massive source of greenhouse gas emissions and hinder the state's ability to meet sustainability goals. The Washington Department of Ecology refused to issue approvals for the Kalama Methanol Refinery, which would convert natural gas to methanol for exportation overseas. The facility is slated to be built on the shores of the Columbia River, which serves as the Washington-Oregon border, but state regulators said Tuesday granting a permit to the methanol refinery would go against a...

