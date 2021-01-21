Schwab Forms New Regulatory Group As SEC Turns Over

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 4:39 PM EST) -- As the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission nears a changing of the guard and shifts in regulatory policy under the Biden administration, financial services company Charles Schwab & Co. has created a new risk and regulatory group. The company has hired former Jones Day partner Shamoil Shipchandler as part of that effort, tapping the attorney to lead the group as senior vice president and chief counsel. Shipchandler has significant previous experience working for the SEC's regional office in Fort Worth, Texas, and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Texas. University of Kansas School of Law associate professor Alex Platt said...

