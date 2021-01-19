Girardi Doesn't Need Guardian In Bankruptcy, Edelson Says

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 11:17 PM EST) -- Embattled celebrity attorney Tom Girardi is clearly not mentally incompetent and doesn't need a guardian, Edelson PC told a California bankruptcy court Tuesday, pointing to recent video footage of Girardi giving a coherent interview and speaking on a panel for the Consumer Attorneys of California. Girardi, 81, and his now-insolvent law firm Girardi Keese are battling an avalanche of litigation in the wake of last year's discovery that some of the firm's clients hadn't been fully paid in a case against the Boeing Co. stemming from the 2018 crash of Lion Air Flight 610. Edelson was Girardi Keese's co-counsel in the...

