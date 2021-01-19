Cooley Partner Tapped For Biden's Acting Solicitor General

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 11:26 PM EST) -- Cooley LLP partner Elizabeth Prelogar, who previously worked under former special counsel Robert Mueller and helped write his final report to Congress, has been tapped to serve as acting solicitor general once President-elect Joe Biden takes office, Cooley confirmed Tuesday. Prelogar will hold the role until a new solicitor general is confirmed by the U.S. Senate, and then would serve as principal deputy solicitor general, ALM reported Tuesday. Neither Prelogar nor the Biden team responded to requests for comment. "We are elated that Elizabeth will serve as the acting solicitor general of the United States," said Cooley partner Michael Attanasio, head...

