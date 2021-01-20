SFO Accuses Oil Sales Rep Of Bribing Iraqis As Trial Starts

Law360, London (January 20, 2021, 5:10 PM GMT) -- A former salesman at Dutch oil and gas services company SBM Offshore conspired to steer bribes to an Iraqi official to win lucrative government contracts to rebuild the country's war-damaged infrastructure, a prosecutor said at the start of his trial on Wednesday. Paul Bond, former Middle East sales manager at Single Buoy Moorings Inc., appeared at Southwark Crown Court to face charges of conspiracy to give corrupt payments to an agent of an oil company run by the Iraq state, which was responsible for rebuilding the shattered country after Saddam Hussein was overthrown. The Serious Fraud Office's lawyer, Michael Brompton QC,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS