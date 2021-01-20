ECB Eyes Mid-2021 For Launch Of Digital Euro Project

Law360, London (January 20, 2021, 12:49 PM GMT) -- European authorities have earmarked the middle of this year to begin work on developing a digital currency for the Eurozone, in an attempt to modernize the bloc's retail payment sector as cryptocurrencies and assets gain in popularity. The European Central Bank and European Commission said in a joint statement on Tuesday that they are exploring the possibility of issuing a digital euro. The currency would sit alongside traditional cash and offer consumers a safe and easy way to make payments. The EU executive and the central bank said they are in talks about launching a project on the digital currency toward...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS