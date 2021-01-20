EU Targets 30% Green Bond Issuance In New Budget

Law360, London (January 20, 2021, 3:53 PM GMT) -- The European Commission has said it aims to ensure that 30% of all bonds issued between 2021 and 2027 are dedicated to environmentally friendly projects as it seeks to emphasize sustainability in the bloc's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The EU executive said in a statement on Tuesday that the so-called green bonds will help to turn Europe into a global center for sustainable finance. "The European Commission today presented a new strategy to stimulate the openness, strength and resilience of the EU's economic and financial system for the years to come," the body said. "Promoting sustainable finance is also an...

