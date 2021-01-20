SFO Seizes More Cash From Convicted Trader's Pension Pot

Law360, London (January 20, 2021, 7:18 PM GMT) -- The Serious Fraud Office said Wednesday it has been granted permission to take a further £16,000 ($21,860) from the pension pot of a convicted fraudster and former City trader to compensate his victims. The white collar crown agency said its bid to seize further assets from Nicholas Levene was approved by Judge Martin Beddoe on Monday at Southwark Crown Court. Levene was jailed for 13 years in 2012 after swindling investors out of more than £32 million. The SFO gained access to Levene's self-invested personal pension in 2019 when the stockbroker turned 55. At the time this amounted to approximately £118,000, the...

