Longtime Littler Litigator Becomes Its First Diversity Chief

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 4:44 PM EST) -- Littler Mendelson PC has become the latest law firm to make diversity a C-suite priority by announcing the appointment of a prominent litigator to a new chief diversity officer role. The management-side law firm on Wednesday named shareholder Paul E. Bateman its first-ever chief inclusion, equity and diversity officer. Bateman will report to recently elected managing director and president Erin A. Webber and work alongside various firm stakeholders, from affinity groups and shareholders to the more-than-20-strong diversity and inclusion council, in shaping the firm's existing and forthcoming diversity and inclusion actions. Bateman told Law360 that those projects range from Littler's Breaking...

