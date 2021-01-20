HP Taps GC As Its Next Chief Legal Officer

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 2:25 PM EST) -- HP Inc. will promote its general counsel to chief legal officer as the technology company's current top lawyer prepares to step down after nearly five years in the role, according to a Tuesday announcement. The board has chosen Harvey Anderson, who has worked in-house at the Palo Alto, California-based HP since 2017, as its new chief legal officer and corporate secretary, effective Feb. 1. His predecessor, Kim Rivera, president of strategy and business management and chief legal officer, will transition to special adviser to the CEO and company through the end of the year. A representative for HP said Anderson was...

