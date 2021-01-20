Crop Insurer Sues Lender Over Breached Settlement Deal

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 7:56 PM EST) -- A farming insurance agency has sued GemCap Lending I LLC in Idaho federal court, alleging that the company wrongly wasted millions of dollars worth of claims that the agency transferred to it to pay for an underlying loan dispute settlement. Crop USA Insurance Services LLC said Tuesday that GemCap has breached the parties' settlement agreement and asked the court to hold that GemCap cannot collect any amount from it since it failed to prosecute the claims effectively as agreed. In July 2013, GemCap sued Crop USA in California federal court for failure to make loan payments. Crop USA eventually agreed to...

