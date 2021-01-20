6 Lawyers Who Made Trump's Pardon And Commutation List

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 9:06 PM EST) -- On his way out the door, outgoing President Donald Trump issued a final 144 pardons and commutations, including to celebrities such as Lil Wayne and Kodak Black, as well as a host of attorneys and former attorneys. Many of the recipients of pardons and commutations were convicted of corruption-related crimes. Many also obtained relief following the efforts of people with personal connections to the Trump administration, according to a statement by the Trump White House detailing each pardon and commutation issued that has since been deleted from the website. The rash of clemencies sent a clear message about Trump's political priorities,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS