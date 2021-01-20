Supreme Court Received Bomb Threat, No Evacuation Needed

Spokeswoman Kathy Arberg confirmed reporting of the threat Wednesday morning as the justices were gathering at the U.S. Capitol for the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States.
"The court received a bomb threat, the building and grounds were checked out, and the building is not being evacuated," Arberg said.
Only six justices of the Supreme Court are attending Biden's inauguration Wednesday. Justices Stephen Breyer, Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito Jr. decided not to attend "in light of the public health risks posed by the COVID pandemic," Arberg said. Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. is expected to administer the oath of office to Biden, with Justice Sonia Sotomayor expected to swear in Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
News of the threat comes as Washington, D.C., is under heightened security for the inauguration after the violent storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6, with protective fencing and National Guard members surrounding the court building and much of downtown D.C.

