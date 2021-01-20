Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Supreme Court Received Bomb Threat, No Evacuation Needed

By Jimmy Hoover

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 11:15 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court confirmed that it received a bomb threat on Inauguration Day but required no evacuation after a check of the grounds and the building.

Spokeswoman Kathy Arberg confirmed reporting of the threat Wednesday morning as the justices were gathering at the U.S. Capitol for the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States.

"The court received a bomb threat, the building and grounds were checked out, and the building is not being evacuated," Arberg said.

Only six justices of the Supreme Court are attending Biden's inauguration Wednesday. Justices Stephen Breyer, Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito Jr. decided not to attend "in light of the public health risks posed by the COVID pandemic," Arberg said. Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. is expected to administer the oath of office to Biden, with Justice Sonia Sotomayor expected to swear in Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

News of the threat comes as Washington, D.C., is under heightened security for the inauguration after the violent storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6, with protective fencing and National Guard members surrounding the court building and much of downtown D.C.

--Editing by Marygrace Murphy.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.

Useful Tools & Links

Related Sections

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!