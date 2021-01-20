Latham-Led Medical Device Company Returns To IPO Market

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 6:12 PM EST) -- Venture-backed medical device company Bioventus filed an initial public offering Wednesday, reviving plans after an aborted attempt to go public nearly five years ago. The new IPO is being led by Latham & Watkins and underwriters counsel Simpson Thacher. Bioventus Inc. listed a preliminary fundraising target of $100 million, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing. Bioventus has yet to say how many shares it will offer or in what price range, which are figures that are normally released as the IPO process moves forward. Durham, North Carolina-based Bioventus makes treatments that harness the body's own biology to help...

