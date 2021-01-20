Patent Commissioner Takes Over As Temporary USPTO Head

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 12:47 PM EST) -- Commissioner for Patents Drew Hirshfeld has stepped in to lead the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office after Andrei Iancu's resignation, the agency confirmed Wednesday. Hirshfeld has spent more than 20 years at the USPTO, working his way up from a patent examiner in 1994 to commissioner in 2015. His previous roles included deputy commissioner for patent examination policy and chief of staff to the agency's director. "As of noon today, I began performing those functions and duties, and pledge to do so in a manner that best supports our nation's innovators and the employees of this agency," Hirshfeld said Wednesday in...

