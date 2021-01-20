Time's Up Chief To Co-Chair Revived Gender Policy Council

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 4:59 PM EST) -- The Biden administration's transition team has announced the co-chairs of the White House Gender Policy Council, tapping two longtime public servants — including a leader of Time's Up — to revive the women- and girls-focused group that was dissolved during the Trump era. The transition team on Tuesday said it had appointed to the council Jennifer Klein, chief strategy and policy officer for Time's Up, the anti-sexual harassment group that Hollywood celebrities founded in response to the #MeToo movement and the Harvey Weinstein sexual abuse scandal. Klein is joined by Julissa Reynoso, first lady Jill Biden's chief of staff. "Too many...

