Littler Attacks Copyrights It's Accused Of Swiping

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 9:51 PM EST) -- Employment law powerhouse Littler Mendelson has denied allegations that it stole 2,100 copyrighted works from the Center for Workplace Compliance, firing back with two counterclaims challenging CWC's ownership of the material. Littler said in a filing Tuesday that the CWC, a national association that advises employers on workplace law, has no employees and that third-parties authored the materials. Since they didn't transfer copyright ownership to the CWC, the materials aren't works for hire and therefore can't be enforced under Section 101 of the Copyright Act, Littler argued. "CWC knowingly and falsely made these statements to the USCO to induce it to issue...

