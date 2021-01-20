NY Judge Orders Morgan Lewis To Turn Over Trump Org Docs

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 4:29 PM EST) -- A New York state judge has ordered Morgan Lewis & Bockius to hand over documents to the state attorney general's office related to a probe into whether former President Donald Trump's businesses inflated asset values of a New York estate. Morgan Lewis must turn over documents related to its work with the Trump Organization and the appraisal of an estate the business owns to the office of New York State Attorney General Letitia James by Thursday, under a supplemental order issued Tuesday by New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron. The ruling reflects another success for James' office, which in August sued...

