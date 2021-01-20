Kraninger Resigns As CFPB Director

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 1:12 PM EST) -- Kathleen Kraninger announced Wednesday that she has stepped down as director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, tendering her resignation at the behest of the incoming Biden administration. Her departure comes after President Joe Biden said this week that he plans to nominate Rohit Chopra, a Democratic member of the Federal Trade Commission, to serve as the CFPB's next director, a position that the U.S. Supreme Court ruled last year is subject to at-will removal by the president. "I support the constitutional prerogative of the president to appoint senior officials within the government who support the president's policy priorities, which ensures...

