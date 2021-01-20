Nelson Mullins Adds Fintech Pro From Polsinelli

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 7:36 PM EST) -- Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP has hired ex-Polsinelli PC attorney Richard B. Levin to chair its fintech and regulation practice, Nelson Mullins announced Wednesday. As founder and chair of Polsinelli's fintech and regulation practice, Levin built a team recognized for its fintech, blockchain and cryptocurrency knowledge. "I was one of the first attorneys in the world thinking about how bitcoin and digital assets would be regulated," Levin, who will be based in Denver, told Law360. In 1998, three years out of law school, he got a call from a friend who told him about alternative trading systems and his plans to...

