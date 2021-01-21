Philly CPA Firm Claims Ex-Partner Poached Clients

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 4:25 PM EST) -- A former partner at a Philadelphia accounting firm violated his contract when he started attracting his former employer's clients to his new firm, according to a suit filed in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas. Richard Wagner unexpectedly quit Tait Weller & Baker LLP in November and relocated to rival Philadelphia firm BBD LLP. He then approached more than a dozen of Tait Weller's clients to convince them to contract with BBD, poaching two, according to the suit filed Tuesday. Tait Weller says those actions violated a clause in its partnership agreement that prohibited contact with firm clients for three years...

