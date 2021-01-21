'Come In And Talk To Us,' SEC's FinHUB Chief Urges

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 7:10 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced Dec. 3 that its fintech innovation hub, or FinHUB, would become its own standalone office, a move its director Valerie Szczepanik tells Law360 will bolster its leadership role across the industry. Valerie Szczepanik Instead of reporting to the Division of Corporation Finance, Szczepanik will now report directly to the SEC's chair, according to the announcement, and she plans to bring on additional support staff in the coming months to support FinHUB's mission. The office will continue to promote the responsible adoption of financial technologies — from digital assets and blockchain to artificial intelligence and...

