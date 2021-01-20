USPTO Deputy Director Laura Peter Resigns, Following Iancu

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 11:11 PM EST) -- U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Deputy Director Laura Peter stepped down Wednesday as the administration of President Joe Biden took office, a resignation that followed a similar announcement from former director Andrei Iancu a day earlier. Peter has worked as Iancu's principal adviser since 2018, overseeing roughly 13,000 employees and working with a $3.5 billion annual budget. As deputy director, Peter was the principal adviser to the undersecretary of Commerce for Intellectual Property and director of the USPTO. Before joining the USPTO, Peter was deputy general counsel at Silicon Valley-based A10 Networks Inc., according to the office. Peter announced her resignation...

