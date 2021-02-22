Breaking IP Barriers: Q&A With Tyz Law's Jennifer Kelly

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 11:36 AM EST) -- Jennifer Kelly has spent more than two decades advising clients on intellectual property matters in the male-dominated video game industry, so she knows what it's like to be the only woman at the boardroom table — and she can hold her own when fighting in court about zombies. Jennifer Kelly Kelly's a litigator with a background in copyrights, trademarks, trade secrets, rights of publicity and unfair competition, and she aims to keep clients out of court in the first place. After working at Fenwick & West LLP for 19 years and becoming the first woman on the board of the global...

