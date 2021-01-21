Ex-Julius Baer Manager Faces Swiss Action Over AML Failure

Law360, London (January 21, 2021, 1:19 PM GMT) -- Switzerland's financial regulator said on Thursday that it has started proceedings against a former manager at Julius Baer Group AG for "serious breaches" of the country's money laundering regulations in connection with Venezuelan clients. The watchdog said it has investigated the roles of four former senior managers at Julius Baer for "serious breaches" of Swiss AML regulations. (AP) Two other managers were reprimanded and another was allowed to resign, the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority said. The watchdog said it has investigated the roles of the four former senior managers at the private bank for suspected anti-money laundering failures between 2009 and 2018. The regulator...

