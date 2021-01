Law360's The Term: The Future Of Climate Change Lawsuits

This Week

S2, E14: The Future Of

Climate Change Lawsuits



Law360 (January 21, 2021, 8:35 PM EST) -- The Supreme Court wrestled with regulations on media ownership and a procedural question about climate change litigation during a busy week that also saw two justices play central roles in Wednesday's inauguration. Catch up with The Term.Each week on, Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover and co-host Natalie Rodriguez break down all the high court action.First, the team recaps Wednesday's inauguration, in which Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. administered the oath of office to President Joe Biden and Justice Sonia Sotomayor swore in Vice President Kamala Harris. Justices Stephen Breyer, Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito Jr. didn't attend due to the pandemic. Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court received a bomb threat, but decided not to evacuate after clearing the grounds and the building.Next, Natalie discusses Biden'sto represent his administration before the Supreme Court: Elizabeth Prelogar, who will be heading back into government after a brief stint at Cooley LLP . Prelogar argued before the Supreme Court several times as an assistant to the solicitor general before joining special counsel Robert Mueller's investigative team, where she helped write his final report to Congress.Jimmy talks about the first oral arguments that the Supreme Court heard Tuesday in a case involving the Federal Communication Commission'srestricting cross-ownership of media outlets in local markets.For the main segment this week, the team talks to Law360's senior energy reporter Keith Goldberg, who breaks down the second case that the court heard Tuesday: anof how climate change litigation will work in practice.More information about the show can be found. You can also subscribe on Google Podcasts and. And if you like the show, please leave a written review! It helps others find us more easily.

