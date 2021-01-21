Law360's The Term: The Future Of Climate Change Lawsuits

This Week
S2, E14: The Future Of
Climate Change Lawsuits
Each week on The Term, Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover and co-host Natalie Rodriguez break down all the high court action.
First, the team recaps Wednesday's inauguration, in which Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. administered the oath of office to President Joe Biden and Justice Sonia Sotomayor swore in Vice President Kamala Harris. Justices Stephen Breyer, Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito Jr. didn't attend due to the pandemic. Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court received a bomb threat, but decided not to evacuate after clearing the grounds and the building.
Next, Natalie discusses Biden's choice for acting solicitor general to represent his administration before the Supreme Court: Elizabeth Prelogar, who will be heading back into government after a brief stint at Cooley LLP. Prelogar argued before the Supreme Court several times as an assistant to the solicitor general before joining special counsel Robert Mueller's investigative team, where she helped write his final report to Congress.
Jimmy talks about the first oral arguments that the Supreme Court heard Tuesday in a case involving the Federal Communication Commission's attempt to relax rules restricting cross-ownership of media outlets in local markets.
For the main segment this week, the team talks to Law360's senior energy reporter Keith Goldberg, who breaks down the second case that the court heard Tuesday: an important early test of how climate change litigation will work in practice.
