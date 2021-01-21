FCA, Pensions Department To Tackle Harm To Consumers

Law360, London (January 21, 2021, 2:44 PM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority and the government's pensions department have inked an agreement allowing them to coordinate their activities and exchange information as they police finance companies that could be harming consumers. The City watchdog and the Department for Work and Pensions said on Wednesday that they have signed a memorandum of understanding to define their roles and permit them to cooperate on enforcement. The Money and Pensions Service, which was set up by the government to provide impartial advice, also signed the agreement. The three bodies said the pact will ensure that they can communicate on matters that consumers raise...

