Fitch Warns Over Greater Virus Hit To French Life Insurers

Law360, London (January 21, 2021, 5:20 PM GMT) -- Credit ratings agency Fitch has said that French life insurance businesses will be hit harder by COVID-19 in 2021 compared with 2020 because falling interest rates are denting investment portfolios. Low Interest rates will have a harmful effect on traditional business models, Fitch said in a report on Wednesday. The pandemic has hit economies hard, leading central banks to lower interest rates to help consumers and businesses weather the crisis. But the lower cost of credit is also cutting into interest income for institutional investors. "The worsening outlook reflects Fitch ratings' view that the adverse impact of the coronavirus pandemic will...

