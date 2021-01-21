Contingency Fee Ruling Paves Way For Hybrid Arrangements

Law360, London (January 21, 2021, 8:30 PM GMT) -- A recent appellate ruling has made damages-based agreements in the U.K. more attractive and could herald a new era for litigation funding by permitting a wide array of hybrid arrangements that lawyers say would make it easier to take advantage of the contingency fee structure. In a Jan. 15 ruling, three Court of Appeal judges unanimously found that a damages-based agreement — a form of retainer in which a lawyer working on the case can charge a share of the recoveries if the claim succeeds — can be enforced if it is terminated by the client. "There can be little doubt...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS