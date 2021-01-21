Attys Go After Giuliani's Law License Over Campaign Tactics

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 10:51 PM EST) -- New York State Bar Association leaders and academics hit Rudy Giuliani with an ethics complaint Thursday, joining others in calling on the bar to suspend the former New York City mayor's license and investigate potential professional violations for persistently touting false voter fraud claims while spearheading ex-President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. In a 12-page complaint, former New York State Bar Association President Michael Miller, academics, and other current and past bar leaders accused Giuliani of using his reputation and fame to incite violence, undermine democracy and perpetuate a false conspiracy theory claiming widespread voter fraud, all...

