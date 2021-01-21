Young Conaway Unveils New Management Committee Member

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 3:05 PM EST) -- Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor LLP has recently announced staffing moves, including what the firm said is the first time an Asian American woman has been selected to serve on a large Delaware law firm's leadership team. The firm announced that partner Anne Shea Gaza was elected as a member of the firm's management committee, effective Jan. 1 It is a position Gaza said she is honored to fill and a move she hopes sends a message to others about strides being made to achieve more inclusivity in the First State's legal ranks. "I am truly honored to have been elected by my fellow...

