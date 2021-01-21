Ex-Buchanan White Collar Duo Joins Armstrong Teasdale

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 4:10 PM EST) -- Armstrong Teasdale LLP has added a pair of former Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC white collar defense attorneys, including the firm's former practice head, as partners in its Philadelphia office, the firm announced Wednesday. Michael Engle and Ashley Shapiro joined Armstrong Teasdale's white collar defense and government investigations group on Tuesday. Engle and Shapiro have worked together since they were at Philadelphia-based Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young LLP. The duo joined Buchanan in September 2019, where they spent the past year and a half before making the decision to join Armstrong Teasdale. "We've come as a matched set for years now,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS