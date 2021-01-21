Weil, Latham Guide PE-Backed Supermarket's $134M IPO Bet

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 5:09 PM EST) -- Supermarket chain Southeastern Grocers on Thursday launched an initial public offering steered by Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP and underwriters counsel Latham & Watkins LLP that could see the company raise roughly $134 million at the midpoint. Southeastern Grocers Inc. set the terms for an offering that would be its second attempt to go public after abandoning an IPO bid in 2014. The grocer is trying to debut on the market as supermarket chains have continued to perform well amid the coronavirus pandemic because they have been excluded from lockdown orders that shuttered other stores. The Jacksonville, Florida-based enterprise told regulators...

