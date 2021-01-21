SEC Wins Case Against Alleged Cannabis Stock Schemer

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 8:38 PM EST) -- An Illinois man must pay the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission more than a half-million dollars and is permanently banned from selling securities after running an alleged $19 million cannabis stock scheme that generated no revenue for its investors, the commission announced Thursday. Geoffrey Thompson of Frankfort, Illinois, who allegedly sold the millions in unregistered securities through his purported cannabis company Covalent Collective, must pay disgorgement of more than $481,000 — the net profits he gained from the scheme — plus more than $51,000 in interest and a $9,600 civil penalty, an Illinois district court judge ruled in a judgment Wednesday....

