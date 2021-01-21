USPTO May Alter Patent Exam Criteria Amid Gender Discourse

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 8:11 PM EST) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office said it's considering expanding who is eligible to take the patent bar examination after a group of senators expressed concern that the agency's strict criteria was keeping women out of the practice area. On Tuesday, the USPTO told the senators that it is weighing increasing the range of undergraduate degrees that qualify someone to take the exam to represent inventors before the agency. It is also looking at letting advanced degrees trigger that eligibility. var divElement = document.getElementById('viz1611273720257'); var vizElement = divElement.getElementsByTagName('object')[0]; vizElement.style.width='350px';vizElement.style.height='527px'; var scriptElement = document.createElement('script'); scriptElement.src = 'https://public.tableau.com/javascripts/api/viz_v1.js'; vizElement.parentNode.insertBefore(scriptElement, vizElement); USPTO spokesperson Paul...

