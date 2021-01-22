Bank Faked Pay Data To Hide Bias Against Women, Suit Says

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 7:23 PM EST) -- A female bank executive alleges that the Utah bank she used to work for fudged payroll data to show women were being paid on par with men, and that her complaints about gender-based pay disparities prompted her termination, according to her lawsuit against the bank. Teralea Monroe's lawsuit alleges that Finwise Bank discriminated and retaliated against her in the wake of her uncovering how differently the bank paid male and female employees. Monroe claims that her own pay and capacity to work were linked to her status as an unmarried woman, and that the bank unjustly terminated her for trying to...

