Bill To Recategorize Cannabis Kicks Off Federal Pot Reform

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 10:13 PM EST) -- A Republican lawmaker introduced a bare-bones congressional bill to recategorize cannabis to a less restrictive legal tier Tuesday, inaugurating what advocates hope will be a landmark year for federal marijuana reform. The Marijuana 1-to-3 Act, would, as its name suggests, move cannabis from a Schedule I to a Schedule III substance under the Controlled Substances Act. While it would not fully decriminalize the drug, it would make it easier both for researchers to grow and access marijuana and for state-legal cannabis entities to conduct business. The bill was introduced by Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., and was first reported on Thursday by...

