Abraham Watkins Rebrands, Adds Managing Partner In Texas

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 12:23 PM EST) -- Abraham Watkins Nichols Agosto Aziz & Stogner began 2021 with a rebranding and with a new leader at its helm, appointing as its managing partner an attorney who decades ago was the first nonwhite man to ever work at the Houston-based firm. Benny Agosto Jr. will be the firm's managing partner for the next three years, taking over from Randy Sorrels, a former name partner who recently left Abraham Watkins and who in 2020 served as president of the State Bar of Texas. Abraham Watkins dropped the name of Sorrels, who Agosto said has yet to announce his next move, from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS