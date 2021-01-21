Canadian Pot Entrepreneur Escapes Ex-Partners' IP Suit

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 8:37 PM EST) -- An Arizona federal judge on Thursday granted a Canadian pot entrepreneur's bid to toss his former business partners' intellectual property suit over their unrealized cannabis vape venture, finding the court lacks jurisdiction over the case. U.S. District Judge Diane J. Humetewa tossed the case against Robert Seitz, who had argued in July that all of his alleged actions in the suit brought by his onetime colleagues Marcus Shotey and Charles Hassan took place in Canada. Shotey and Hassan had accused Seitz of violating a nondisclosure agreement and trying to make off with a purportedly valuable idea to develop cannabis flower pods...

