12 Major Companies Looking To Fill GC Posts, Study Says

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 4:01 PM EST) -- A new study by researchers at legal recruiter BarkerGilmore says the number of women in general counsel or chief legal officer roles at Fortune 500 companies grew only one percentage point in 2020. But there is hope for an increase soon — 12 Fortune 500 companies entered 2021 with an empty general counsel seat, the study said. John Gilmore, the co-founder of the firm, told Law360, "It's the most robust market for talent we've ever seen." The study results, which were released Thursday, shows the overall percentage of women GCs in the Fortune 500 increased slightly to 34% in 2020, up...

